Greensboro, NC Author Publishes Children's Book

The Princess in Shoes that Didn't Fit, a new book by Laura N. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.When a so-called "friend" begins offering her bad advice based on her appearance, Princess Tana's self-esteem and reputation take a nosedive, to the point that she can no longer see her value.Can a true friend remind her of her natural beauty, or will Princess Tana believe the lies forever?About the AuthorLaura N. Johnson has worked with at risk youth for over 20-plus years, serving as a mentor for Good Guides Industries, which helps at-risk females ages 16-18. She also worked for Tarheel Challenge Academy, helping at-risk youth ages 16-19, and as a motivational speaker for Tilted Crowns, reaching out to at-risk youth ages 12-18.Johnson is a teacher of time management and study strategies who has a master's degree in Humans Science (NCCU). In her spare time, she enjoys writing, swimming, encouraging others, and promoting unity instead of division. She has a special interest in building leaders, confidence, and self-esteem.The Princess in Shoes that Didn't Fit is a 26-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4333-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-princess-in-shoes-that-didnt-fit/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-princess-in-shoes-that-didnt-fit/