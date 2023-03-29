Greensboro, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
March 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Princess in Shoes that Didn't Fit, a new book by Laura N. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When a so-called "friend" begins offering her bad advice based on her appearance, Princess Tana's self-esteem and reputation take a nosedive, to the point that she can no longer see her value.
Can a true friend remind her of her natural beauty, or will Princess Tana believe the lies forever?
About the Author
Laura N. Johnson has worked with at risk youth for over 20-plus years, serving as a mentor for Good Guides Industries, which helps at-risk females ages 16-18. She also worked for Tarheel Challenge Academy, helping at-risk youth ages 16-19, and as a motivational speaker for Tilted Crowns, reaching out to at-risk youth ages 12-18.
Johnson is a teacher of time management and study strategies who has a master's degree in Humans Science (NCCU). In her spare time, she enjoys writing, swimming, encouraging others, and promoting unity instead of division. She has a special interest in building leaders, confidence, and self-esteem.
The Princess in Shoes that Didn't Fit is a 26-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4333-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-princess-in-shoes-that-didnt-fit/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-princess-in-shoes-that-didnt-fit/
