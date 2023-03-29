Calabasas, CA Author Publishes Real Estate Guide
March 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Manual for the Ultimate Real Estate Investor, a new book by Ben Soifer and Brielle Soifer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What if you could cut to the chase of real estate investing and learn from an ultimate real estate investor?
Whether you're already building your portfolio or exploring your first investment, this book is for you. It contains a mix of practical knowledge and insider info from a career investor.
Over the past 30 years, Ben Soifer has developed a strong set of guiding principles for investing in residential, commercial, and industrial real estate. In this easy-to-digest manual, discover nuggets of wisdom - delivered with a dash of humor - that will help you get on the road to financial freedom.
About the Author
Ben is passionate about sharing his knowledge with his family and friends. He and his wife include their kids in important family conversations, and they all set goals together. One of their favorite things to do as a family is travel, and thanks to achieving financial freedom through long-term investments, it's possible.
Brielle Soifer learned from a young age that long-term investments were the key to financial independence. As a college student, Brielle is laying the foundation for her real estate education by learning everything she can from her father's decades of success. With a passion for mass media communication, Brielle adds age-relevant content to the book that encourages and enlightens young people to take control fo their financial future.
A Manual for the Ultimate Real Estate Investor is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-097-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-manual-for-the-ultimate-real-estate-investor/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-manual-for-the-ultimate-real-estate-investor/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us