Sarasota, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
March 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPablo the Shrimp, a new book by Paul Solari, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Author
He lives in a fabled paradise in Sarasota, on the west coast of Florida. He's been throwing a cast net for many years. Like Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea", He always dreams of the big catch and a full net of fish!
Pablo the Shrimp is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-313-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pablo-the-shrimp/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/pablo-the-shrimp/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us