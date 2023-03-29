Fort Wayne, IN Author Publishes Autobiography
March 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBut I Can Learn, a new book by Clair, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I, too, had a dream, once upon a time. I dreamed of a cozy little house, one with a dad and a mom. I dreamed of laughing children, secure and safe in the house. In my dream, there was maybe even a fenced yard and a swing set. I dreamed of a dad going to work and the mom at home every day, to make that house a home. In my dream, I was the mom, making cookies and caring for my babies.
I almost had it, that dream I'd held onto since kindergarten. Then it was shattered first by a man, then by my own self because I didn't know how to put it back together. But the dream never died. I held it in my heart, and though hope died, the dream never did.
This is my story, a story of a journey of a young girl holding onto hope before finally losing it to poverty and addiction and betrayal. But it is also a story of the victory of this one girl's determination to find hope despite all odds.
It is also the story of the faith we can all find deep within us to do whatever it takes to find a dream, even a new dream, once again.
About the Author
Clair cherishes her time with her family and enjoys writing, journaling, being an active member of her community and church, and helping others find the joy in their own lives. You can often find her in the kitchen, whipping up a great meal, or working in her garden. Follow along with Clair at her blog wildlyclara.com.
But I Can Learn is a 304-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-194-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/but-i-can-learn/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/but-i-can-learn/
