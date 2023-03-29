Baltimore, MD Author Publishes Reflection Book
March 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Voice, A Soul, A Man Speaks, a new book by Tyra J. Robinson Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Voice, A Soul, A Man Speaks unveils the silent things men are taught to keep to themselves. Tyra J. Robinson Sr.'s experiences as a black man led him to wrestle with the uncertainties of knowing whether there was a good enough brother to share his insights with. But God gave this once-shy little boy a new song, a new voice.
This is not just a message, but a testimony, that there are single black fathers out there doing it right, trumping the narrative and overcoming difficult circumstances.
About the Author
Tyra J. Robinson Sr. is a born-again Christian, accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He comes from a rather large family. He has been married to his Butterfly Elizabeth for sixteen years. Together, they have raised eight children. Tyra now has three grandchildren who he loves to pieces.
Tyra enjoys reading, watching shows and movies with his wife and son, playing games like Uno and Connect Four, visiting with family, and cooking and baking. Tyra's passion is having a word for someone somewhere.
A Voice, A Soul, A Man Speaks is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-395-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-voice-a-soul-a-man-speaks/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-voice-a-soul-a-man-speaks/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us