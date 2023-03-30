Point Lookout, NY Author Publishes Novel
March 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOperation November Blizzard: The Ben Sutter Series: Book 1, a new book by Stephen Snow, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Ben Sutter, decorated soldier, sniper, and member of the Space Force, is approached by the president of the United States with an offer to lead an expedition in outer space to mine rare earth elements from a passing asteroid, he's quick to seize the opportunity. What will he and his crew find as they explore this new frontier?
A story about the future of civilization, Operation November Blizzard speculates about the future of space travel, advocating for global unity and cooperation as we move out into the Solar System and into worlds beyond.
About the Author
Stephen Snow lives in Long Island, NY, with his wife, three children, and dog Hermann. He received his master's degree from Harvard University in 1995 and enjoys reading, biking, and swimming in the ocean.
Operation November Blizzard: The Ben Sutter Series: Book 1 is a 284-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3076-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/operation-november-blizzard/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/operation-november-blizzard-the-ben-sutter-series-book-1/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us