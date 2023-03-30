Belle Chasse, LA Author Publishes Book on Holes
March 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Hole Truth and Nothing…, a new book by Ron Budge, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Hole Truth and Nothing… uncovers the importance of holes, which has never before been written. No holes, no life. Never take nothing for granted.
About the Author
Ron Budge holds a B.A. in Graphic Advertising from the University of Southwestern Louisiana. He has done graduate work at Loyola University of New Orleans. Budge holds a teaching certificate from Tulane University.
Ron is interested in flying, acquiring commercial, multi-engine, instrument ratings. He is a certified flight instructor. Ron presently resides in a small town twenty minutes from New Orleans, Louisiana.
The Hole Truth and Nothing… is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3101-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-hole-truth-and-nothing/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-hole-truth-and-nothing/
