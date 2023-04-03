International Lawyers Network Welcomes New Member Firm in Cameroon, 4M Legal and Tax
April 03, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network ("ILN") is thrilled to welcome a new member firm, 4M Legal and Tax, in Douala, Cameroon.
4M Legal and Tax, is a leading Law Firm in Cameroon that provides expert legal, regulatory-compliance, and tax advisory services and assistance. The Firm is known for its agility, creativity, and forward-thinking approach. They provide seamless legal services and tailored solutions for even the most complex legal issues. Their exceptional expertise and comprehensive sector knowledge sets them apart, honed by years of experience serving their valued clients.
Lindsay Griffiths, International Lawyers Network's Executive Director, said "We are so excited to welcome 4M Legal and Tax to the ILN's membership. This experienced team adds another reliable solution for our firms and their clients in Africa."
For more information about 4M Legal and Tax, visit the firm's website at https://4mlegaltax.com/ or their ILN profile at https://iln.com/Firm_Detail_1673.htm. Also, the ILN has an international directory available for iPhone, Android and BlackBerry smartphones. To access it, log on to ILNmobile.com from your smartphone.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform for the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016, 2017, and 2022, they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, increasing this ranking in 2021 to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us