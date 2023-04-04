Napa, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEthel the Lonely Egret, a new book by Darlene J. Forbes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Friends can come in all shapes, sizes, species, and colors, Ethel the Lonely Egret learns as she searches for a friend like her. Ethel also learns that what you give to others can come back in unexpected ways; trust, loyalty, and friendship. It doesn't matter what we are or who we are, but how we are.
About the author
Darlene J. Forbes is a mother of three daughters and a grandmother. This is her fifth book but first children's book. Forbes loves to read, play golf and bocce, and travel with her husband. She is a self-employed wedding coordinator of more than thirty-seven years. Forbes found this sweet little egret on the golf course and has observed her for almost a year. She's always alone and Forbes just knew that she must have a story to tell.
Ethel the Lonely Egret is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (hardcover $20.00, eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7036-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ethel-the-lonely-egret-hb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ethel-the-lonely-egret/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us