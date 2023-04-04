Gridley, CA Author Publishes Sci-Fi Fantasy Novel
April 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRumpelstiltskin: Keeper of Peace: DJ's Heroes Volume One, a new book by Daniel J. Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Ruby Dark-Soul, the destroyer of worlds, threatens to return to Earth and finish what she started 8,000 years ago, it's up to a group of intergalactic superheroes to come together to save the planet and all its inhabitants.
Led by Rumpelstiltskin, the Keeper of Peace, does this ragtag group of heroes have what it takes to stop her before it's too late?
About the Author
Daniel J. Jones loves to write and has been doing so since he was 14 years old. An avid reader as well, it was his love of reading that inspired him to become a writer.
Jones comes from a large family of 10 that includes his parents, two older sisters, two younger sisters, and three little brothers.
Rumpelstiltskin: Keeper of Peace: DJ's Heroes Volume One is a 118-page hardcover with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7418-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rumpelstiltskin-keeper-of-peace-djs-heroes-volume-one/
