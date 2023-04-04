Corbin, KY Author Publishes Poetry
April 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDear You, a new book by Dakota D. Brewster, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the author: "These are the things I never said, the things I let destroy the person I was then. Here it is, laid out on a silver platter. Your last-ditch effort to ruin me one more time."
Dear You is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7083-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dear-you/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dear-you/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
