Desoto, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Short Story Collection
April 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Moments, a new book by Utosha L. Curry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Even when you are looking at the impossible, believe that God still can! A collection of short stories honoring the miraculous moments we often overlook that connect us, even when those moments may not look like the miracles we picture when we pray, Little Moments acknowledges and celebrates the miracles that God works in our lives-and reminds us that if we aren't careful we might miss them!
About the Author
Utosha L. Curry is a mother of four and grandmother to six who has worked in healthcare for 20 years, mostly in pediatrics. She has been married for 24 years to her highschool sweetheart. A minister of the gospel since 2009, Curry loves to write, spend time with family, and travel. She loves sports and serving others in love, which brings her joy.
Little Moments is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4396-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/little-moments/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-moments/
