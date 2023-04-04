Good Game: Hamburg-based creative agency Hello White Parrot develops first advertising campaign for online poker platform GGPoker / Featuring Till Lindemann
April 04, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsFollowing the legalization of online gambling and the licensing of its offering in Germany, GGPoker is launching its first advertising campaign. The centerpiece is a 3:45-minute film presenting the basics of the game in an extraordinary way: Poker does not depend on luck alone. It is rather about tactical thinking and making the right decisions even in difficult circumstances.
GGPoker and creative agency Hello White Parrot were able to secure singer and poet Till Lindemann as an ambassador. The spot uses cinematic images to show him fighting an inner battle between himself and the facets of his personality – while an unpublished poem by Till Lindemann is used as a voice over.
The film was directed by Specter Berlin, known for his music videos with Bushido, Sido and Rammstein, among others. Production was handled by Before 9 Productions, with Umlautfilms as co-producers. On the client side, Sven Stiel, Marketing Director of parent company NSUS Germany, is responsible for the project.
"Poker is a game that teaches you a lot for life. People who play poker strengthen their personality and can read and understand other people better. We are delighted to have found such a strong and fascinating protagonist in Till Lindemann, who brings his very own interpretation of these skills to the table. " says Stiel.
In addition, Specter Berlin's performance went far beyond expectations, so everyone involved is very happy with the result," added Stiel.
"Just like in a good game of poker, the right factors came together in this project: Extraordinary characters, the right cards and that necessary portion of luck," says Florian Pagel, Managing Director of the creative agency Hello White Parrot, Hamburg.
The 3:45-minute film is now available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3hM1_UHymY) The media campaign, which has a total budget of seven figures, also includes supporting poker tournament promotions at ggpoker.de following registration.
About GGPoker
GGPoker was developed in 2017 and is available to users as an app optimized for tablet and smartphone use. As an official partner of WSOP Las Vegas, GGPoker is the most direct link to the world stage of poker. It is part of the international NSUS Group, headquartered in Canada, and has become the world's largest poker room with 2.2 billion rounds played globally in 2022.
Contact Information
Ilja Albrecht,
NSUS Malta Ltd.
+35699825160
