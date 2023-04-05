Carroll, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
April 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBella the Shelter Dog, a new book by Debbie J. Zwahlen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bella the Shelter Dog is the story about a young pup and her journey to finding her forever home. It is based on true events.
Hello Friends,
I am the real Bella! I would like to thank the Fairfield County Humane Society for rescuing me and my siblings. They saved our lives, and I am grateful that they worked so hard to help me find my forever home. Without them I would not be able to share my story with all of you! I hope you enjoy learning about me and stay tuned for more stories about my adventures with my new family!
Your Friend,
Bella
Bella the Shelter Dog is a 36-page hardbound with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1302-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
