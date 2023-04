Financial year 2022: GEMA stronger than ever with a record financial result

Munich - The lifting of pandemic-related restrictions from the second quarter led to a significant revival of cultural life and a significant increase in revenues from public musical performance. In addition, growth in the online sector continued, especially in music and film streaming. Overall total revenues thus far exceed pre-Corona levels. As a result, the music collecting society will be able to distribute EUR 1.009 billion more than ever before to its members and rights owners around the world.Dr Harald Heker, Chief Executive Officer of GEMA, says: "Our members can expect a very pleasing level of distribution in 2023. Including our collection mandates, the distribution total will exceed one billion euros for the first time. This is a record result. The resurgence of events and music per-formances means a relief for our members after three hard years. Authors, like almost the entire music and culture industry, have had to make great sacrifices in recent years and now truly deserve this success."Total income is offset by expenses of EUR 168.6 million (EUR 152.4 million in 2021). The expense ratio including all costs was 14.3 per cent (2021: 14.7 per cent) and was below the planned level of 15.6 per cent despite the general inflation rate of 7.9 per cent. This is testimony to disciplined budgetary management.Dr Harald Heker: Copyright must be consistently defendedBesides the revival of the event sector, online revenues also developed dynamically upwards. This was due in part to general market development and re-licensing of old periods, but also in particu-lar to successful contract negotiations for music streaming. Audio streaming continues to be the fastest growing music industry segment. However, authors are still harmed by considerable imbal-ances in the distribution of revenues, as shown by a study on the German music streaming market from Goldmedia consulting and research, published in September 2022. GEMA has increasingly put this imbalance on its cultural policy agenda. "The trend towards streaming must not lead to authors' rights being undermined. GEMA's most important task is and remains to stand up for fair remunera-tion in all areas and thus at the same time to secure conditions for a lively and diverse musical and cultural landscape", Heker continues.Please find GEMA's most important revenue areas at a glance here: www.gema.de/annual-report-2022 In Germany, GEMA represents the copyrights of almost 90,000 members (composers, lyricists, music publishers) and over two million rights owners from around the globe. It is one of the world's larg-est authors' societies for musical works.Press contact:Ursula Goebel, Director of Communications, e-mail: ugoebel@gema.de , Tel.: +49 89 48003-426Christiane Hoschek, Senior Communications Manager, e-mail: choschek@gema.de , Tel.: +49 89 48003-421