Stockton, California Author Publishes Fruit-Based Diet Book
April 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFruit Will Set You Free, a new book by Taylor Huff, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fruit Will Set You Free is a short but comprehensive guide to incorporating the fruit-based diet into your life, with all the information the author wishes he had when he began the diet several years ago. Some of the many benefits of the diet include increased energy, weight loss, clearer skin, improved digestion, and more. In this evidence-based book, you will learn the science behind the fruit-based diet and how to begin living the fruit-based life on your own.
About the Author
Taylor Huff is a native of Stockton, California. He is an expert on the fruit-based diet, and enjoys doing calisthenics exercises, playing the didgeridoo, and spending time in nature.
Fruit Will Set You Free is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4085-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fruit-will-set-you-free/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fruit-will-set-you-free/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
