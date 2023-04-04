Best Lawyers 2023: Marc Klaas and MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte make the grade
MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte and Marc Klaas have been singled out for recognition this year by Best Lawyers.
The renowned U.S. publishing company releases an annual list of the top lawyers and law firms in Germany. This year's 2023 edition features both MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte and Marc Klaas, whose practice covers a number of areas, including corporate and commercial law, and M&A.
Best Lawyers has been publishing these ratings since 1981. The foundation of its approach to appraising candidates is a survey of firms and practitioners who evaluate the work of their peers, the idea being that no one is better placed to assess the work of lawyers than fellow practitioners. These assessments reflect the esteem in which the work of lawyers and law firms is held by their peers. Where praise is particularly pronounced, another careful examination of the firm or practitioner in question is conducted before they are featured on the relevant list, which then serves as recognition of their outstanding contribution and as a vital source of information for potential clients.
MTR Legal sees this honor as a testament to its entire team, while also viewing it as a challenge to continue raising the bar in providing a trusted, one-stop consultancy service to domestic and international clients alike.
MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte www.mtrlegal.com/en/ is an international, full-service law firm that provides counsel on corporate, commercial, and business law, tax law, IT law, IP law, and distribution law. The firm advises international companies, corporations, mid-sized businesses, and private clients worldwide, and has offices in Berlin, Bonn, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, and Stuttgart.
