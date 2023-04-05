Honolulu, HI Author Publishes Bonsai Guide
April 05, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBonsai Hawaiian Style: An Illustrated Guide, a new book by Richard Jeffery Wagner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bonsai Hawaiian Style is about creating bonsai with Hawaiian trees as well as with the classic bonsai species grown in Hawaii, and with a unique Hawaiian style that is of interest to bonsai practitioners all over the globe.
The message is relevant because of the author's nearly 40 years of bonsai experience including teaching and leadership roles in bonsai clubs. This illustrated guide to bonsai in Hawaii uses Hawaiian trees as illustrative examples.
Readers will be inspired to grow their own bonsai from Hawaiian trees both in Hawaii and around the world.
About the Author
Dr. Wagner obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Hawaii at Manoa in 1979 after serving nine years in the United States Air Force as an electronics technician. Dr. Wagner was then employed by Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems at Space Park in Redondo Beach, California, from January 1980 until October 2010 when he retired and moved back to Hawaii.
During his employment by Northrop Grumman, Dr. Wagner worked in spacecraft integration and testing on spacecraft programs such as DSP (Defense Support Program), TDRSS (tracking data relay satellite system), GRO (gamma ray observatory), Chandra (advanced X-ray astrophysical facility), and JWST (James Webb space telescope). He was I&T manager on project Redwood.
Dr. Wagner returned to school on a Northrop Grumman Master's Fellowship, obtaining his master's degree in computer science from the University of Southern California (USC) in 1992. He went on to obtain his Ph.D. in robotics and artificial intelligence from USC in 1997. He taught computer science at USC as a Lecturer from spring of 1998 through spring of 2000.
Dr. Wagner was a founding Co-Chairman of the Space Robotics Technical Committee of the Robotics and Automation Society of the IEEE. Dr. Wagner has been the President of his bonsai club in California, Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai, has been the President of the Torrance Democratic Club in California, has been a mentor for the high school competitive robotics team, Beach Cities Robotics (FRC 294), which won the FRC world championship in 2010, and is now a mentor for the Kalani High School robotics team (FRC 3008). Dr. Wagner is a member and past president of Rainbow Bonsai Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, is a member of the Hawaii Bonsai Association, and continues to be involved in other community service activities.
Bonsai Hawaiian Style: An Illustrated Guide is a 254-page hardbound with a retail price of $69.00 (eBook $64.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4281-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/bonsai-hawaiian-style-an-illustrated-guide/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bonsai-hawaiian-style-an-illustrated-guide/
