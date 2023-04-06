Home, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow Long Did You Wait?: Adventure of Life on the Farm with Missy and Mike, a new book by Melissa Gromley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
While waiting for the animals on the family farm to give birth, which seems to be taking a long time-or an extra-long time, depending on which new baby they're excitedly waiting on!-Missy and Mike begin to wonder, how long did their mother wait for them? Maybe they can guess! Can you?
How Long Did You Wait? Adventure of Life on the Farm with Missy and Mike is a fun way to teach kids about life on a farm with a sweet, wholesome message of family love that goes along with it.
About the Author
Melissa Gromley began writing stories shortly before her first grandchild was born when her daughter requested that she write the stories her mother made up for her and her brother at night when going to sleep. She chose to base the stories on her childhood and added twists from happenings at her farm.
How Long Did You Wait?: Adventure of Life on the Farm with Missy and Mike is a 26-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7140-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-long-did-you-wait-adventure-of-life-on-the-farm-with-missy-and-mike/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-long-did-you-wait-adventure-of-life-on-the-farm-with-missy-and-mike/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us