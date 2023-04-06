Peru, IN Author Publishes Action Novel
The Italian Connection, a new book by Mark Hyde, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Set in 1953, The Italian Connection follows our protagonist Jack Dewey, gentleman thief, amateur racer, and WWII veteran, as he is reluctantly recruited by the CIA to take on secret missions in Italy and southern Europe. During one such mission, in which Dewey must tail a rogue Soviet General, he crosses paths with the mysterious Natalina Scherbina, a Soviet assassin who recently tried (and failed) to kill him. Begrudgingly, the two agree to work together, and the former enemies begin to uncover a deeper conspiracy involving the rogue General, the Italian Mafia, and a former Nazi with nebulous ambitions for Europe.
About the Author
Mark Hyde has written as a hobby for the better part of a decade while having an extensive career in manufacturing and trades. He and his partner reside in Indiana.
The Italian Connection is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7303-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-italian-connection/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-italian-connection/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
