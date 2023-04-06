Vancouver, WA Author Publishes Novel
April 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Hero, a new book by Louis Gregory, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Born in the Midwest, Louis Gregory moved to central California where he spent his formative years. Married for over 48 years, he has two children and three grandchildren. After a successful career as a research scientist, Gregory has brought the same passion for detail required in that profession to his writing.
My Hero is the first novel in a multivolume series detailing what can happen when two people get caught up in something much bigger than themselves. The events that follow will touch many lives in unexpected ways before the story is completely told.
My Hero is a 298-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7308-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-hero/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-hero/
