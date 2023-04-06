Duncanville, AL Author Publishes Secret Society Novel
April 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlackspace: Book 1, a new book by Dominique Carthage, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Enter the StarGaze Society, a secret society who has plans for the three, thanks to their special bloodline. Mary's invitation to enter the StarGaze Society promises her answers, not only about her parents, but also about the origins of life, the existence of God, and alien life.
Blackspace: Book 1 takes the reader on an exciting journey through time and space as the siblings uncover the truth about their family and about human origins.
About the Author
Dominique Carthage resides in Duncanville, Alabama, where he enjoys reading and painting.
He credits his wonderful imagination as the key to his book writing process.
Blackspace: Book 1 is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7111-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/blackspace-book-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/blackspace-book-1/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
