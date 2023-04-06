Loganville, GA Author Publishes Novel
April 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAbandoned for Love, a new book by R. J. Kennedy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What would a mother do for her family? What about her child? Is she willing to give everything up to help save her family? What will it end up costing in the end?
Read Abandoned for Love, an action-packed tale of a mother who is willing to do whatever it takes to protect her family.
About the Author
R. J. Kennedy lives with her husband in the foothills of Georgia. She is the mother of two beautiful girls and a champion of them. Kennedy is also a teacher.
Abandoned for Love is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-641-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/abandoned-for-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/abandoned-for-love/
