Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Guide
April 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOur Life Journey to Salvation, a new book by Tony C., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Facing the global COVID-19 pandemic, Christians around the world must turn their attention away from the often-fearful news and towards the Word of God in order to stay strong in their faith and trust in the Lord. Our Life Journey to Salvation is one layman's experience becoming more intimately familiar with the Bible while stuck inside during the pandemic, an experience that brought him great insight into his own faith and the foundational teachings of Christianity. This down-to-earth and comprehensive text will help guide you on your own spiritual journey and will lead you to become closer to God.
About the Author
Tony C. is a parishioner of the Holy Family Catholic Community (HFCC) in Glendale, California and is an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Crusade, which organizes rosary groups across the globe. He and his wife of fifty-three years have three children and four grandchildren. He is an immigrant from the Philippines. They immigrated to the U.S in 1978 and stayed with the parents of his wife in Maui, Hawaii. In 1981, they transferred to California and stayed in Glendale, California from 1981 to 2008. He is a registered parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Community, Glendale, from 1981 to the present. They transferred our residence to 7546 McConnell Ave, Los Angeles (Westchester) in 2009. This is the house of one of his daughters. His wife and him are retired employees of the State of California. He is already 82 years old and his wife is 80 years old.
Our Life Journey to Salvation is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7410-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
