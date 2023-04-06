GRAND OPENING: Nacho Shack Takes Havelock by Storm with its Mouthwatering Menu

Nacho Shack is a new Tex-Mex restaurant in Havelock, NC, offering a unique take on traditional flavors. They call their cuisine Modern-Mex, and it includes Latin spices, Cajun roux, and smoked meats. Their signature nacho topping is a must-try, and they also offer smoked wings, tacos, and power bowls. The atmosphere is family-friendly, with vibrant artwork and music, and a warm and welcoming design. Nacho Shack is open for business and has a grand opening event planned for April 21-23.We are a new concept restaurant that blends together traditional Tex-Mex flavors with a modern twist. Our unique take on Tex-Mex cuisine, which we've coined Modern-Mex, combines Latin spices, Cajun roux, and smoked meats to create the ultimate nacho topping experience. And by nachos, we don't mean a little movie snack. You better come hungry. We've created something truly epic and we can't wait to share it with the world.At Nacho Shack, we're all about discovery and having fun. We believe that food is more than just sustenance; it's a journey of exploration and discovery. That's why we've created a restaurant that encourages our guests to discover new flavors, international music, and amazing artwork. Our hyper family-friendly atmosphere is designed to welcome everyone, with a TV area loved by kids and families. Whether you're coming in for a quick lunch or a night out with friends and family, we're confident that you'll discover something amazing at Nacho Shack.Located in the charming town of Havelock, North Carolina, Nacho Shack is nestled at 324 U.S. 70 West, conveniently located between the coastal cities of New Bern and Morehead City. Our prime location makes us the perfect pit-stop for beach-goers heading home after a day spent in Morehead City. And for those looking to break up their drive between New Bern and Morehead City, Nacho Shack provides the perfect respite to relax, unwind and indulge in our modern Mex cuisine.At Nacho Shack, we're famous for our award-winning roux-based nacho topping, which has been described as a "roller coaster in your mouth". This signature topping is available on a variety of dishes, including Waffle fries, Nachos, Rice Bowl, Cauliflower Rice Bowl or in a burrito. You can also choose to have chicken, smoked pulled pork, or brisket without the roux-based nacho topping. You can add over 15 different toppings to either option for an infinite amount of outcomes!Our smoked meats are incredibly versatile and can be transformed into the ultimate power bowl for those training by adding it to rice or the perfect keto bowl by topping it with our guacamole cream and Nacho Shack cream on a bed of cauliflower rice.In addition to our signature nacho toppings, we offer lightly seasoned smoked wings that are smoked for up to 2-3 hours, lightly breaded and fried to order. Our wings are served with Nomad Hot sauces for a flavor explosion.For those who prefer tacos, we've got you covered too! You can choose to add our smoked meats to your taco or opt for our amazing ground beef.The atmosphere and ambiance at Nacho Shack are truly one of a kind. As soon as you step through our doors, you'll be greeted by life-sized artwork that covers just about every inch of our walls. Our artwork is both mesmerizing and inspiring, leaving our guests feeling truly inspired to do great things.The decor and design elements at Nacho Shack are carefully curated to create a warm and welcoming environment. We believe that our guests should feel comfortable and at home while they enjoy our modern Mex cuisine. Our special red seat table is a must-see and you find out what makes it so special when you visit us. It's the perfect spot to enjoy your meal while soaking up the energy and vibrancy of our restaurant.Our bathrooms are also a highlight at Nacho Shack. They're beautifully designed with stunning artwork and every comfort you could ever want or need. We believe that every aspect of our restaurant should be thoughtfully designed to enhance your experience.Our music is always changing at Nacho Shack. Owner Damon Ebanks has created a space where people can come and discover new vibes. Whether you're in the mood for Latin beats, hip hop or indie rock, Afrobeat we've got you covered.At Nacho Shack, we're all about creating an atmosphere that encourages discovery, inspiration, and relaxation. So, whether you're stopping by for a quick bite or settling in for a long lunch, we're confident that you'll love the atmosphere and ambiance that we've created at Nacho Shack.We are excited to announce that Nacho Shack is already open for business! We invite you to come and experience our Modern Mex cuisine and one-of-a-kind atmosphere for yourself. Don't wait too long though, as we expect the lines to start wrapping around the building soon.If you're looking for a special occasion to visit us, mark your calendars for our grand opening on April 21-23. During these dates, we'll have incredible giveaways and discounts that you won't want to miss. Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up-to-date with all the details.If you have any questions about our menu, atmosphere, or anything else, don't hesitate to reach out to our owner, Damon Ebanks, at 813-808-5925.Visit mynachoshack.com to learn more or menu.mynachoshack.com for full menu details.We can't wait to see you at Nacho Shack!