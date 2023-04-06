Tonawanda, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
April 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMomma Squirrel and Friends, a new book by Lynn Nicastro, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When a squirrel befriends a puppy, she learns to trust others and eventually brings her friends to visit as well. Momma Squirrel and Friends teaches children that all creatures are to be cared for and loved. Just a small gesture of feeding peanuts to a squirrel can create an everlasting bond between a human and an animal.
About the Author
Lynn Nicastro loves animals, being involved in her community, and exercising. She is married, and has two small dogs and a bird.
Momma Squirrel and Friends is a 26-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3269-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/momma-squirrel-and-friends/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/momma-squirrel-and-friends/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
