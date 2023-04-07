Collierville, TN Author Publishes Compendium
April 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWicca 101 Compendium, a new book by Ken Hooker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Are you looking to learn about Wicca? Have you just started or are you a seasoned veteran of Wicca? This compendium provides a solid foundation to Wicca without limiting the reader to one tradition or path. It discusses what Wicca is and is not, Wiccan ethics, and different traditions within the overall umbrella of Paganism.
Written to help both the beginner or advanced student and embracing both the spiritual and the practical, Wicca 101 Compendium is a primer on the philosophies, culture, and beliefs behind the religion. This comprehensive and detailed guide gives you everything you need to know about the ancient practice of Wicca, from learning how to raise and move Energy and creating rituals to understanding Wiccan mindsets and philosophies. Wicca 101 Compendium is perfect for anyone looking to learn more about Wicca, regardless of experience. With simple, easy-to-understand explanations, along with step-by-step instructions to construct a ritual, now you can harness the power of Wicca with this incredible guide!
Wicca 101 Compendium is a 212-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-427-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/wicca-101-compendium/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/wicca-101-compendium/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us