DeLand, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChibi, a new book by Barbara Ann Clay Marshall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ann's interests have always been music and art. But when her cat, Chibi, drowned in the pool, Ann had to write this book. Chibi could not get out because he had no claws. If a cat has no kind human being to give him food, he needs his claws to help him find his own. If attacked, he cannot climb a tree or protect himself without his claws. Declawing a cat is a painful procedure and continues to hurt long after the surgery. Ann hopes that children reading about Chibi will understand how important it is for cats to keep their claws. In New York it is against the law to declaw a cat. Maybe that will become the law for all of the United States.
About the Author
Ann was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 2, 1932. She was raised in Miami, Florida; graduated from Miami Jackson High School; went to college at the College-Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati, on a vocal scholarship; and received her bachelor's and master's degrees in Voice. At age 65, Ann married Chauncy Raymond Marshall, a retired art supervisor of public schools in Clinton County, PA. She retired from teaching music and the elementary classroom subjects for 24 years in Kissimmee, Florida. Ann then moved to De Leon Springs, where she began to paint, taking art lessons from excellent local artists. Presently she resides at Good Samaritan Society in De Land, Florida.
Chibi is a 76-page hardcover with a retail price of $45.00 (eBook $40.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4401-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/chibi/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/chibi/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
