Lockport, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCitrus Fashion: Collected Poetry, a new book by Brandon Hale, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
CITRUS FASHION is a poetry compilation that deals with life's rapid ups and downs. Examining both the sweet and the sour, the rotten and the ripe. Each poem is a small snapshot, a memory, a thought, a feeling. Moments like these can be so easily overlooked in our day-to-day routines. As the world gets more complicated it's never been more important to simplify, to ask questions. Who am I? How am I feeling? Where am I going?
Everything's in season and the time is right
Why don't you open up,
Dive on in,
And come take a bite?
Citrus Fashion: Collected Poetry is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4418-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/citrus-fashion/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/citrus-fashion-collected-poetry/
