Libertyville, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTiffany The Termite, a new book by Kimball Bradley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tiffany the Termite is not your average termite. She's a beautiful termite who hates eating wood, preferring the finer foods in life, and wishes to travel and see the world. The other termites don't quite understand her, but that is okay! Tiffany will set off on her own adventure and seek independence from her colony. With twists and turns, trouble and new friends, Tiffany makes her way along and embraces the courageous, independent queen she is!
About the Author
Kimball Bradley is an outdoor enthusiast. He enjoys swimming, scuba, free diving, martial arts, archery, cooking, reading and travel. Kimball is the President of a manufacturing company in the Midwest. He is also the father of triplets!
Tiffany The Termite is a 18-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-072-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tiffany-the-termite/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tiffany-the-termite/
