Salina, OK Author Publishes Novel
April 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Secret, a new book by Mechelle Bark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Native American named Nashota goes back to save her mother and sisters from her stepfather. In danger by the man who was supposed to love and protect them, Nashota lives a horrible, abusive life for eleven years. She and her family finally escape, after some help from friends. She soon realizes the tribe of the Aquene Tribe is the safest and happiest she and her family have been in a long time. They make loyal and trustworthy friends and can trust the tribe with a secret not many people know-a powerful, dangerous secret.
About the Author
Mechelle Bark is happily married to her high school sweetheart. She is the mother of three boys. She has always loved to write and read ever since she was little. Her grandmother suggested having Native American characters since their family is Native American. She wants to let the world know Native American culture is beautiful. There is something in the book that came from our culture.
The Secret is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7280-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-secret-by-mechelle-bark/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-secret-mechelle-bark/
