Palm Beach Gardens, FL Author Publishes Memoir
April 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Two Lost Angels, a new book by Brien Lawrence, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Two Lost Angels is the story of an evolving friendship between a young man and his amusingly peculiar dog. This is a memoir of adventure, and carefree youthful curiosity. All of it is inspired by a very real, loved, and missed puppy.
About the Author
Brien Lawrence has spent most of his life in South Florida, partaking in every profession from janitor to the executive boardroom. He currently works part time in a café and spends his free time writing, spending time with his girlfriend, children, and extended family, as well as staying current on politics, community events, global affairs, church, and the social seen.
My Two Lost Angels is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7104-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-two-lost-angels/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-two-lost-angels/
