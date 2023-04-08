Oxnard, CA Author Publishes Family Novel
April 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFriendship and Trials, a new book by Jenny Weaver Erdman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Friendship and Trials introduces us to four young women with work, jobs, and just living. They have faith and believe and put their trust in the Lord God. They all are going through their own trials, searching for themselves and what they want both in and out of life. The people around them are a big part of their lives as they experience life.
About the Author
Jenny Weaver Erdman has always liked writing poetry and after publishing some of it she wanted to try writing books. She praises the LORD for helping her get this far.
Friendship and Trials is a 410-page hardbound with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7194-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/friendship-and-trials/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/friendship-and-trial/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us