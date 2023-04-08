Winter Haven, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSliding Board Salina, a new book by David L. Milan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Salina loves going to the park-swinging on the swings and playing on the merry-go-round and especially the slide! And it's even better when Mommy and Daddy come along.
When she has a dream one night of a fun day of play at the park with Mommy and Daddy, she wakes up hoping it'll come true… after everyone finishes their chores!
Sliding Board Salina is a 42-page hardbound with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7015-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sliding-board-salina/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sliding-board-salina/
