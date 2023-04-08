Willingboro, NJ Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
April 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Twelve Pillars of Unbelief: Why the Arguments for Atheism Don't Work and Why the Ones for Christianity Do, a new book by Douglas Olsen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book summarizes the reasons atheism is logically faulty from a Christian perspective. The author incorporates his own examples, insights, and humor. According to the author we are living in an increasingly secular society, and there have been best-selling books by the so-called New Atheists, which need to be put in their place with a fresh approach to the beliefs of Christianity. This book is different from other books attacking atheism in the inclusion of a chapter on heaven and hell with an nontraditional but Biblical view of hell and a section on evolution, Intelligent Design, and creationism. I hope the reader, who is more likely to be Christian rather than atheist, will be armed with arguments against atheism as well as thoughtful ideas about Christianity. Maybe some agnostics or seekers will find truth in it.
About the Author
Douglas Olsen has been a high school and college English teacher, read a lot and has an eclectic taste in movies. He has been involved with several churches in a variety of denominations, including Roman Catholic. Douglas went on lay witness mission weekends for years, is a Chicago Cubs fan, is married, has a daughter, and four grandchildren.
The Twelve Pillars of Unbelief: Why the Arguments for Atheism Don't Work and Why the Ones for Christianity Do is a 308-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7261-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-twelve-pillars-of-unbelief-why-the-arguments-for-atheism-dont-work-and-why-the-ones-for-christianity-do/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-twelve-pillars-of-unbelief-why-the-arguments-for-atheism-dont-work-and-why-the-ones-for-christianity-do/
