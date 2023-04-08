Seattle, WA Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
April 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLiquid Love: One Woman's Spiritual Journey, a new book by Evangelist Reverend Sherry D. Nelson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Liquid Love: One Woman's Spiritual Journey is the story of one woman's religious experiences. The author describes, analyzes, and explores how she grew in her relationship with the true and living God. She also discusses how she was influenced in her everyday life experiences. The story explores the author's supernatural experience and how it impacted her life.
About the Author
Evangelist Reverend Sherry D. Nelson is an active member in her church. She is also the founder of the Northwest Women of Influence, a group for women who serve with community outreach. She resides in Seattle, Washington with her family. Nelson is also the author of the book Through the Fire (2020). She is a licensed and ordained minister, a graduate from the University of Washington (B.S.), and a graduate from the A.L. Hardy Academy of Theology with both a bachelor's and master's degree in religion (BRE and MRE).
Liquid Love: One Woman's Spiritual Journey is a 77-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3130-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/liquid-love-one-womans-spiritual-journey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/liquid-love-one-womans-spiritual-journey/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
