Castle Rock, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Bubbles and Boo, a new book by Lisa Rae, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Adventures of Bubbles and Boo is about a flower named Boo and his adventures after he comes to life during a rainstorm. He meets a gnome named Bubbles who gives him a place to live, and they soon become best friends. Boo falls in love with Nulla, a bear cub, and makes friends with a songbird named Sugarfoot. The stories in this book are educational, while still being fun. The author hopes that children learn from these stories and enjoy them so much that they read them over and over again.
About the Author
Lisa Rae began writing The Adventures of Bubbles and Boo when her son was accepted into college. Her passion has always been to write children's stories, despite her completely different career field, because they are lighthearted and allow her to express her creativity. She is a kid at heart.
The Adventures of Bubbles and Boo is a 66-page hardbound with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7420-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-bubbles-and-boo/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-bubbles-and-boo/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us