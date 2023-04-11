Lake City, MN Author Publishes History Study
April 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHistory of Camp Lakeview National Guard Training Camp 1881-1931, Lake City, Minnesota, a new book by Andru Peters, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
History of Camp Lakeview National Guard Training Camp shares the history of Lake City, founded in 1872, and its Camp Lakeview, a space where Minnesota National Guardsmen and state militia members trained for fifty years in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, during our country's involvement in the Spanish-American War, Mexican Border War, and World War I. In this history, notable soldiers and leaders are highlighted and their impact on history noted.
About the Author
Andru Peters obtained his A.A. degree in transportation from DeAnza College in California, his B.A. degree in political science and economics from Macalester College, and his master's degree in systems management and purchasing from the University of Southern California.
Peters is a Vietnam War veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965 and the Army Reserve from 1965 to 1969. Peters is involved in various veteran organizations, including the American Legion, Disabled Veterans, 40 & 8, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Peters also served on the Lake City Council and is active in the Lake City Kiwanis Club.
History of Camp Lakeview National Guard Training Camp 1881-1931, Lake City, Minnesota is a 318-page paperback with a retail price of $76.00 (eBook $71.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7383-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/history-of-camp-lakeview-national-guard-training-camp-1881-1931-lake-city-minnesota/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/history-of-camp-lakeview-national-guard-training-camp-1881-1931-lake-city-minnesota/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us