Carson City, NV Author Publishes Memoir
April 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Soul of a Sea Lady: "This is an Inspiring Maritime True Life Story", a new book by Alesia G. Lozito/Sea Lady, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Is alluring, bewitching, addictive, strong, massive, boundless, sun reflects her smile, stars reflect her beauty, moon is her watchful eye, clouds are her warning, she is called, "Sea Lady"
About the Author
Alesia G. Lozito: I want to share my journey as a female mariner. Two wrongs never make a right! I defend the two wrongs that were done to me. Time is way overdue for women in the maritime industry. We will be respected; treated fair and work beside our fellow mariners and share the water with the same goal.
She's calling her female Mariners to come and serve and protect!
Capt. Alesia G. Lozito/AKA Sea Lady
The Soul of a Sea Lady: "This is an Inspiring Maritime True Life Story" is a 160-page hardbound with a retail price of $56.00 (eBook $51.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1413-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-soul-of-a-sea-lady-this-is-an-inspiring-maritime-true-life-story/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-soul-of-a-sea-lady-this-is-an-inspiring-maritime-true-life-story/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
