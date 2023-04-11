Middletown, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
April 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTerror in GuacamoleVille, a new book by Dr. Adam Palladino, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Looking for a fun book to read to your children? This humorous story uses puns to teach children that they can overcome obstacles in their life.
On Januberry 13, 1998, the small town of GuacamoleVille was faced with a scary situation.
Squishy Squash finds himself stuck in a spicy Dorito rainstorm. Not sure what to do, he decides to call the Sour Stringbean show for advice.
Squishy needs a bit of luck to overcome this scary situation… and a bit of help.
But can Squishy find the help he needs to make it out of this Dorito rainstorm?
Terror in GuacamoleVille is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-455-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/terror-in-guacamoleville/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/terror-in-guacamoleville/
