Ravenna, OH Author Publishes Fiction Book
April 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTwin Lakes Vortex, a new book by Ken Morris, has been released by RoseDog Books.
These stories are fictional, of course, but along the way are events, or incidents that happen to each of us on a daily basis. Books can take us to the moon and stars. Drawing inspiration from his real-life experiences in the military, as a truck driver, and many other careers, Ken Morris captures the wild stories that permeated through his head throughout his travels across the United States.
About the Author
Author Ken Morris tends to bend the gist of each tale as it rolls around in his head. He writes because he loves to make people happy. He grew up with a love for reading, starting down on his hands and knees, reading the comics from his local paper, then The Reader's Digest, and the Weekly Reader. Then a classmate showed Morris a National Geographic with stories from around the world, sparking a new interest in the world around him. Morris, along with his beautiful wife and their old dog, now spends his retirement sharing fictional stories based upon his kaleidoscope of experiences.
Twin Lakes Vortex is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-531-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/twin-lakes-vortex/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/twin-lakes-vortex/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us