Monument Beach, MA Author Publishes Humor Cartoons
April 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Things I See Down by the Sea: A Satirical Collection of Cape Cod, a new book by Andrew Neil McGonagle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through a series of humorous cartoons, Andrew Neil McGonagle showcases modern life in Cape Cod. Colorful, engaging, and downright funny, these delightful illustrations will give anyone, whether they are from Cape Cod or not, a good laugh.
About the Author
Born and raised in Dorchester, MA, Andrew Neil McGonagle spent over the last forty years living on Cape Cod, where of thirty years of his time there was committed to law enforcement as a crime scene investigator, offering him the opportunity to become a certified forensic artist. He attended special training institutions such as Stuart Parks Studios in Cataldo, ID; Butera School of Art in Boston, MA; and the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. Along the way, this helped shape his sense of humor, and gave him a new view on life. This was the driving force behind The Things I See Down by the Sea.
The Things I See Down by the Sea: A Satirical Collection of Cape Cod is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-271-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-things-i-see-down-by-the-sea-a-satirical-collection-of-cape-cod/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-things-i-see-down-by-the-sea-a-satirical-collection-of-cape-cod/
