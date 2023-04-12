Zephyrhills, FL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
April 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGlobalhawk: Lonewolf + Blue Eyes: The Day of the Tiger. Dawn of Jehova's Day, a new book by Mr. Cedric Wilson, Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A sound that only a select few can understand and a world that has changed. Look at a world in a different light and what this world might be like. Will this world be able to save itself?
Globalhawk: Lonewolf + Blue Eyes: The Day of the Tiger. Dawn of Jehova's Day is a 360-page hardbound with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-4496-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/globalhawk-lonewolf-blue-eyes-the-day-of-the-tiger-dawn-of-jehovas-day/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/globalhawk-lonewolf-blue-eyes-the-day-of-the-tiger-dawn-of-jehovas-day/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
