Milan, TN Author Publishes Book on Horses
April 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHorses, Inc.: Volume 3, a new book by Donald Gilman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Horses, Inc.: Volume 3 pays tribute to a magnificent creature. This collection of stories showcases horses in a variety of settings, from wild ponies to the pony express.
Horses, Inc.: Volume 3 is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7035- 1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/horses-inc-volume-3/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/horses-inc-volume-3-a-collection-of-horse-stories/
Contact Information
