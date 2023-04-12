Murfreesboro, Tennessee Student & Author Publishes Children's Book
April 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Finger Fairy: The Adventures of Wryen and Wrylee, a new book by Wryen M. Steele, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Little Wryen and Glenn are two young kids preparing for bed, when Glenn goes against what his grandfather says and, as a result, accidentally shuts the dresser drawer on his finger. His grandfather tries to get the young boy to stop crying by telling him about the Finger Fairy, who comes in the night to take the sore finger from young kids who have been bad and go to bed crying.
Later that night the Finger Fairy actually appears, and with her wand, removes Glenn's finger. The Fairy is about to leave when the grandfather suddenly comes into the room and catches the Finger Fairy about to fly out the window. The Fairy's name is Wrylee. Grampa makes Wrylee promise to return all the Fingers in her "Finger bag" to the kids before he will let her go. Wrylee promises to return the Fingers in the bag to the kids. Grampa lets Wrylee go, and Wrylee, the little finger fairy flies out the window.
About the Author
Wryen M. Steele is a third-grade student who attends Overall Creek Elementary School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and she likes to read and write. She is involved in gymnastics and track. Wrylee is her younger sister and in the first grade, and she also participates in gymnastics.
Front Cover Illustration by Imani Ingram, a cousin to Wryen and Wrylee.
The Finger Fairy: The Adventures of Wryen and Wrylee is a 26-page hardcover with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3001-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-finger-fairy-the-adventures-of-wryen-and-wrylee/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-finger-fairy-the-adventures-of-wryen-and-wrylee/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us