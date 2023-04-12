Tulia, TX Author Publishes Memoir
April 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFaith and Fear to Faith Over Fear, a new book by Mary Lou Moreno B.ED./M.ED., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Faith and Fear to Faith Over Fear is about the faith and fear of a child born in the 50s and living through all the phases of prejudice and prejudgment while living in a faith-based home to an evolving society and rebirth of faith over fear. These circumstances in real life have led to a life full of hope in the goodness of God and humanity. Mary Lou Moreno's story may be of interest to all ethnic diverse groups in our society who have struggled or have gone through life changes regardless of socioeconomic levels.
About the Author
Since 1996, Mary Lou Moreno has been recruiting interested travelers to enjoy travel both in the states and abroad. She has been on twenty-three trips to Mexico, Europe, the South Pacific, Israel, and different parts of the USA. Moreno is an active member of Church of The Holy Spirit Catholic Church previously in the Sacramental Records Department, lector and Eucharistic Minister.
Moreno's favorite hobby is designing and making jewelry. She has two daughters, Lucy Moreno and Martina West, six grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. Moreno's husband of fifty years, Fidencio, passed away in November of 2020.
Moreno holds a bachelor's degree in education with endorsements in bilingual education, English as a second language, and Early Childhood from West Texas A&M. She has a master's degree in education with all level certification in English, Spanish, and French from East Texas A&M. She earned an Advanced Certification in Religious Studies from the Diocese of Amarillo. Moreno retired after thirty-nine years in the field of Education teaching from Early Childhood to Graduate University Level. Twenty-eight of those years were in Languages at the High School level along with teaching Religious Education in Sacramental Preparation Classes. Moreno also enjoys translating and interpreting in the courtroom for her county and neighboring counties.
Faith and Fear to Faith Over Fear is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3257-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/faith-and-fear-to-faith-over-fear/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/faith-and-fear-to-faith-over-fear/
