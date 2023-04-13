Port Washington, WI Author Publishes Memoir
April 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Used to Be Greek: My Memoir, a new book by Tricia Miller, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Used to Be Greek tells the story of one woman's struggle with anxiety and depression that began in her young adulthood and spanned the course of her entire life. Failed relationships, children, lies, jealousy, deceit, and sexual abuse all left author Tricia Miller broken. These trials of life made her depression worse, leaving her with a hole in her heart and nowhere to turn. After many years of suffering, grief, and loneliness, Miller finally found a way out and discovered her purpose in life.
About the Author
Tricia Miller is a mother of three children and is grandmother to two grandchildren. She resides in Port Washington, Wisconsin.
I Used to Be Greek: My Memoir is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7339-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-used-to-be-greek-my-memoir/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-used-to-be-greek-my-memoir/
