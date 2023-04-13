Victor, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
April 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLumo's Wish, a new book by Christopher L. Ottnod & Jessica K. Ottnod, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lumo's Wish is a lush, atmospheric picture book. This soothing, dreamlike adventure is perfect for bedtime and focuses on the joy of self-discovery. It's Wild Honey from the Moon meets Lights on Wonder Rock. When Alex, a seven-year-old boy, meets a special firefly, together they go on a magical journey, which shows Alex that only by being himself will he truly find who he is meant to be. The lilting rhymed text and stunning images will captivate young readers.
About the Author
Christopher and Jessica Ottnod are a husband-and-wife Illustrator and Writing team. They live in upstate New York with their three children.
Lumo's Wish is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (hardbound $34.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3075-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lumos-wish/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lumos-wish-pb/
