Springtown, TX Author Publishes Adventure Novel
April 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Crown of Shadnarr, a new book by Ken Worley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a post-apocalyptic world, extreme radiation has produced new races and new creatures. The wizards have created a powerful object, the Crown of Shadnarr. With intentions of the crown being able to heal the world, it is stolen and used for evil. After being fought over, the crown is presumed to be lost, until it is discovered years later by a rebellious farm boy, Nick Colfix. With no knowledge of what power he holds, Nick and his family and friends are taken on a whirlwind adventure to place this all mighty crown in the right hands.
About the Author
Ken Worley is a retired firefighter from Columbus, Ohio. He has worked in the aerospace industry as a machinist. Worley is involved in his church, where he has been a teacher for many years. He enjoys woodworking, creating furniture and knick-knacks.
The Crown of Shadnarr is a 516-page hardbound with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-296-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-crown-of-shadnarr/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-crown-of-shadnarr/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us