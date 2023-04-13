Hartselle, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRebel with a Cause, a new book by Brandi Ratliff, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Many children who have been made fun of may find creative ways to deal with the problem. Rebel with a Cause is about a child who gets picked on by her classmates, so she turns to music to help her deal with it. The author hopes readers realize that no matter what life presents to you, the power is within to overcome.
About the Author
The eldest of three siblings, Brandi Ratliff's hobbies include writing, listening to music, and painting. She has special interest in psychology and music history. She is a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.
Rebel with a Cause is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4093-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/rebel-with-a-cause/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rebel-with-a-cause/
